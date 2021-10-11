Man held for theft

The town police arrested a man on the charges of theft in a house at Kallubani.
The arrested is Nikhil. He had gained entry into the house of Kumar by breaking open the back door and decamped with a TV and Rs 1,400 in cash.
No one was at home when the incident occurred.
