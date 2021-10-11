Theft

Man held for theft

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Oct 11 2021, 21:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 21:23 ist

The town police arrested a man on the charges of theft in a house at Kallubani. 

The arrested is Nikhil. He had gained entry into the house of Kumar by breaking open the back door and decamped with a TV and Rs 1,400 in cash. 

No one was at home when the incident occurred. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

theft
man arrested
Kallubani
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

The 2021 Nobels: An almost 100% male affair

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Lack of leagues & more: What ails Indian football

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Kashmir receives season’s first snowfall

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Sweet taste of Squid Game success for SK candy couple

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Five upcoming Big B movies to look forward to

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Nuclear option: Earth's climate panacea or poison?

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Climate justice: Rich nations dodge finance pledge

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Follow 'Navratri' dress code or pay fine: Bank to staff

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Chhetri scores 77th international goal, equals Pele

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

Blow to researchers as Covid portal set to fall silent

 