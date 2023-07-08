Man held for derogatory posts on Daivaradhane

Man held in Mangaluru for derogatory posts on Daivaradhane

The arrested has been produced before the seventh JMFC Court in Mangaluru.

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 08 2023, 17:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 17:53 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock image

The Mangaluru City police arrested a man on Saturday for allegedly posting derogatory posts on Daivaradhane and women, using a fake Twitter account.

According to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the arrested is Shivaraj H K (37), who hails from Amruthahalli in Bengaluru. The arrested has been produced before the seventh JMFC Court in Mangaluru.

The Tulunadina Daivaradane Samrakshana Yuva Vedike had submitted a complaint to CEN station in Mangaluru against an unknown person for posting derogatory posts regarding the Daivaradhane, along with obscene pictures of women. Following the complaint, the police booked a case under Section 67 of the IT Act and IPC Sections 153 (A) and 505 (2).

India News
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Mangaluru
Daivaradhane

