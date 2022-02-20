Man, his friends attempt to abduct woman, arrested

A nephew and his three friends attempted to kidnap a woman by transporting her in a trolley bag, at Manchikumeri, on Sunday.

The complainant, Sudharshan, told Manipal police that he heard shouts for help after the victim Sumathi’s husband, Ramanath Rai, failed to open the door.

Ramanath Rai revealed that his wife was not opening the door and he could hear some noise from inside.

Sudarshan told police that he had seen the accused Mithun and his three friends carrying a trolley bag towards Rai’s house.

When they gained access to the house, Mithun and his friends escaped from the house.

They found Sumati packed in a large polythene bag and being forced inside the trolley bag.

The police, with the help of residents, have nabbed Mithun and his friend.

Sudarshan told police that Mithun, nursing an old enmity, had attempted to kidnap and murder his aunt.