Man injured in elephant attack at Karadigodu

A security guard suffered serious injuries after an elephant attacked him at Karadigodu on Monday.

The injured is Paulose Paul (34), a resident of West Bengal. He was serving as a security guard in Karadigodu. The elephant attacked him when he was walking towards his room after his night shift.

Locals shifted him to a CHC in Siddapura. Later, he was shifted to the district hospital in Madikeri for further treatment.

Virajpet RFO Kallira Devaiah visited the spot. A case has been registered at Siddapura Police Station.

'Elephant menace on the rise'

Villagers said that the wild elephant menace is rising in Karadigodu. Herds of elephants are camping in coffee estates and are engaged in destroying coffee plants.

The labourers are unable to visit the estate for work fearing attack. The forest department should chase the elephants back to the forest, they demanded.