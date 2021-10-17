Man injured in road accident dies

An elderly person who was severely injured after being hit by an autorickshaw breathed his last on Saturday night.

Poultry merchant Mariyappa Shetty (80) is the deceased.

The incident took place when he was walking along Chinnalli Road. He was admitted to a hospital in Hassan.

He had slipped into a coma and passed away without responding to the treatment.

Mariyappa is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.

A case has been registered in Shanivarasanthe police station.