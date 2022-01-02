Man killed after tree falls on him

Man killed after tree falls on him

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 02 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2022, 23:07 ist

A man died after a tree fell on him while he was checking the car after hearing a sound while driving at Addahole on Shiradi Ghat on Sunday.

According to police, the deceased is Suresh Navada (43), a resident of Bommanahalli in Bengaluru and a native of Pavanje.

He was working in a software company in Bengaluru.

He along with his wife Rashmi Sequeira and two children had visited Pavanje a few days ago and were returning back to Bengaluru when the incident occurred.

When the car reached Addahole on Shiradi Ghat, Navada heard a sound in the car. So he parked the car and got out to check the source of the sound when a huge tree fell on him and crushed him to death.

His wife Rashmi and the children escaped unhurt.

A case has been registered in Uppinangady.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Man killed
Tree fall
Addahole
case registered

Related videos

What's Brewing

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Omicron-related disruptions ensue for airlines in 2022

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Cannabis edibles to help you diet, not make you high

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

Prabhas to return to big screen in 2022 with a bang

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

The wait for a newer, sturdier Indian athlete to emerge

 