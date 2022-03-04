Man killed by speeding truck

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 04 2022, 21:28 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 22:09 ist

A 31-year-old man died on the spot after the two-wheeler he was riding was knocked down by a speeding truck near Innanje of Kaup taluk on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Sunil Kumar.

It is said that Sunil was travelling on his bike from Innanje to Bantakal and the speeding truck hit his two-wheeler from behind.

His two-wheeler came under the rear wheel of the truck and Sunil suffered severe head injuries.

A case is registered in Kaup police station.

