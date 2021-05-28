Man killed in elephant attack near Titimati

Man killed in elephant attack

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 28 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 23:24 ist

A person who was returning after purchasing essential commodities was attacked by an elephant near Titimati on Friday. The deceased is Nanu (60).

The incident has taken place near the main road. The wild elephant has moved on Devamacchi Road, said the people.

As the purchase of essential items is permitted between 6 am and 10 am, the people from the tribal hamlet have to walk to Titimati, covering four kilometres, in the early morning. After buying essentials, they have to go to work. Hence, they leave their home early. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Elephant attack
Man killed
Kodagu
essential commodities

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar

 