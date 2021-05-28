Man killed in elephant attack

A person who was returning after purchasing essential commodities was attacked by an elephant near Titimati on Friday. The deceased is Nanu (60).
The incident has taken place near the main road. The wild elephant has moved on Devamacchi Road, said the people.
As the purchase of essential items is permitted between 6 am and 10 am, the people from the tribal hamlet have to walk to Titimati, covering four kilometres, in the early morning. After buying essentials, they have to go to work. Hence, they leave their home early.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar