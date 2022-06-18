Man kills differently-abled son, later ends life

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Jun 18 2022, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2022, 23:46 ist

A 55-year-old man ended his life by suicide, after pushing his 26-year-old differently-abled son into a well, in Kervashe village, in Karkala taluk, on Saturday.

Krishna Poojary, after pushing his son Deepesh into a well, died by suicide in his house. He was said to be in depression after his wife Damayanthi Poojary was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, in order to remove a blockage in her brain nerve.

According to police sources, Krishna had forced his son Deepesh, who was differently-abled since birth, to consume poison. But, the poison did not have any impact on Deepesh. Krishna later dragged his son and pushed him into a well.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan visited the spot.

