Man kills his wife in Madikeri

Suspecting adultery, a man killed his wife, in New Extension Layout in Madikeri on Saturday evening.

Sharif (27), is the accused. He had allegedly murdered his wife Zubaida (25). Both were the natives of Kasargod and were married seven years ago. The couple has two children.

On Saturday evening, Sharif asked Zubaida about an audio clip which allegedly contained a recorded conversation between Zubaida and another man. This led to heated arguments between them. Enraged, Sharif stabbed Zubaida with a knife more than 35 times.

Zubaida, who was lying in a pool of blood, was rushed to a hospital by the local residents. However, she breathed her last en route to the hospital.

Madikeri city police have arrested Sharif and have registered a case.