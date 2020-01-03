Man kills self by jumping into river Nethravathi

Navesh Kothari (28) committed suicide by jumping into River Nethravathi from Ullal bridge on Friday. He was a resident of Ullalbail. As many as nine people have committed suicide after Cafe Coffee Day’s Siddartha ended his life at the same spot on July 31.

Police said that Navesh had set up a tent rental shop in Kutthar. Ullal Police suspect that Navesh, who was unmarried, decided to commit suicide unable to bear a financial loss.

His body was later traced at Kotepura near Ullal, an hour after he had jumped into the river. This is the second incident in the past two days.