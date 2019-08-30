Man loses money for want of cheap mobile phone

A man lost his money while purchasing a mobile phone at a cheaper rate.

Last week, Sharavana received a call from the number 9611693363 offering him a mobile phone at Rs 2,000. The caller told him that the mobile phone will be sent through the parcel.

As promised, a parcel came in Sharavana’s name. Sharavana paid the money at the post office and received the parcel. Later, he went to his house and opened the parcel. He was shocked to find a packet of soan papdi sweet with a barred expiry date, along with a pair of ‘paduka’, a tortoise replica, a ‘yantra’ and a locket with Goddess Lakshmi’s image engraved. The materials are of metal.

“I tried a lot to contact that number again. But there is no response,” Sharavana said.