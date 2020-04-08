Man loses Rs 10,000 to online fraud

A man from Arala in Bantwal lost Rs 10,000 after sharing his bank account number and OTP (one-time password).

Recently, Umesh, a resident of Arala, had received a call from an unknown number. The caller informed him that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked to deposit Rs 15,000 in his account in the backdrop of the lockdown and asked him to share details of his bank account and OTP. After sharing the details, he realised that Rs 10,000 in his account has been withdrawn.

The police said that Ramappa Madiwala, a resident of Buralu in Koila, too had received a similar call.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad has urged people to be cautious and not to share their bank account details.