Man loses Rs 25.49L in a bid to get lucrative job

A man lost Rs 25,49,079 in online fraud to a gang who lured him with getting a lucrative job.

The victim has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) police station in Mangaluru.

The complainant has named fraudsters as Ankur Desai, Anamika Sharma, Anuradha, Sonia, Priyanka Reddy, Rajeev, Pooja, Laxmi and Pallavi.

The complainant had uploaded his personal details on the website 'sign.com' to search for employment. Ankur Desai, who went through his details, had called the complainant and advised him to register on securecareer.com website. The complainant agreed and registered on the site by paying Rs 2,358.

He later received a list of companies where job vacancies matching his qualifications were found. Later, he was asked to pay a processing fee to verify the documents and he transferred Rs 4,130 through his ICICI Bank account.

Similarly, a total sum of Rs 10,65,065 was paid by the victim through UPI transfers. Later, he was made to believe that additional money collected will be refunded. Accordingly, he had transferred a total of Rs 25,49,079.

After realising the act of fraudsters, the victim has filed a complaint and investigation is on.