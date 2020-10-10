Man loses Rs 26 lakh to online fraud

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Oct 10 2020, 02:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2020, 02:08 ist

A man from Udupi district ended up losing Rs 26,47,650 to online fraud.

K Nagaraj Bhat was cheated in the name of Naaptol, an online store. On March 29, Bhat had received a scratch coupon from Naaptol, which declared that he had won a cash award of Rs 12 lakh.

When Bhat contacted the number in the letter, he was directed to deposit Rs 12,000 for registration, by fraudsters.

Later, one Amith Biswas and Chethan Kumar had contacted him from different mobilephone numbers and had asked him to deposit money for GST, tax, revised fee and so on.

Bhat, who did not suspect any foul play, had blindly deposited Rs 26,47,650.

After having realised that he was cheated, he had filed a complaint in CEN station.

