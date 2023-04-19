Man murdered in Mangaluru; four taken into custody

The dead body of a man was found at Nehru Maidan on Tuesday.
Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the body was identified as Janardhan Poojari (45) from Bantwal. There were no external injuries found on the body and has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.
The police have also detained four persons for in-depth questioning. An investigation is in progress, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
India to have 2.9 mn more people than China by mid-2023
Why it’s time to adopt an animal conscious approach
World premiere of 'Adipurush' at Tribeca Film Festival
Maximum 13,000 pilgrims to visit Kedarnath every day
Kim Jong Un orders launch of military spy satellite
With wider choice, beer sales in Karnataka on a high
Eyes in the sky to track Bengaluru emissions
Netflix says subscriber numbers hit record high
Netflix to stop its DVD-by-mail service
Trams are trundling into oblivion