Man murdered in Mangaluru; four taken into custody

Man murdered in Mangaluru; 4 held

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 19 2023, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 19 2023, 10:48 ist
The dead body of a man was found at Nehru Maidan on Tuesday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the body was identified as Janardhan Poojari (45) from Bantwal. There were no external injuries found on the body and has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

The police have also detained four persons for in-depth questioning. An investigation is in progress, he said.

