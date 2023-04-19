Man murdered in Mangaluru; four taken into custody

The dead body of a man was found at Nehru Maidan on Tuesday.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said the body was identified as Janardhan Poojari (45) from Bantwal. There were no external injuries found on the body and has been shifted to a hospital for post-mortem.

The police have also detained four persons for in-depth questioning. An investigation is in progress, he said.