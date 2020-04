A man killed his brother by firing at him, at Chegu in Banakal, in Mudigere taluk, on Monday night. The deceased is Manjayya (65).

The accused is Lakshmana Gowda. The duo had differences of opinion over a property.

There was a scuffle between the family members of Manjayya and Lakshmana Gowda. Lakshamana Gowa suffered minor injuries and is admitted at Mudigere Hospital.