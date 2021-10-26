Man sentenced to 10 years RI under Pocso Act

A man declared guilty of sexually assaulting a five-year-old child was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Pocso Fast Track Special Court FTSC-I Judge Yermal Kalpana on Tuesday.
In 2018, Venkatesh had sexually assaulted a five-year-old girl who had come to his house to play.
The sexual assault came to light when the child took ill and had to be hospitalised. A case under the Pocso Act was registered at Karkala rural police station and then Police Inspector Joy Anthony had submitted a charge sheet before the court.
During the trial, 12 witnesses had testified in court. Judge Yermal Kalpana upheld the argument of Special Public Prosecutor Y T Raghavendra and sentenced Venkatesh to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.
Venkatesh was also asked to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 (Rs 15,000 to the rape survivor).
The court also directed the government to pay a compensation of Rs 75,000 to the victim.
