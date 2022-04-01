Man sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering father

The fourth additional district and sessions court sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his father, at Nadu Mundyottu in Belthangady.

The convict is Harish Poojary. The incident had taken place on January 18, 2021.

The victim Sridhar Poojary had objected to Harish Poojary marrying a woman from outside the caste. In a fit of rage, Harish grievously assaulted his father Sridhar Poojary with wooden logs, who later died.

Belthangady Circle Inspector Sandesh P G conducted the investigation and filed a charge sheet.

Judge Pallavi B R pronounced the judgement and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000.