Man shoots himself to death

P A Bhadra (57), a resident of Pandet Colony in Peruru village in Ballamavati Gram Panchayat limits, ended his life by shooting himself.

After attending a wedding function on Saturday, he returned in the night and took the extreme step. The reason for the suicide is not known.

The last rights were held on Sunday. Bhadra is survived by his wife and two sons.

A case has been registered at Napoklu police station.