Man stabbed to death in Mangaluru

A middle-aged man was stabbed to death by miscreants in Surathkal Police station limits on Saturday night. According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Jaleel and the incident took place at Krishnapura fourth block when he was in his shop.

Confirming the stabbing incident, City Police Commisisoner N Shashi Kumar said that the man, who was severely injured in the attack, died in the hospital.

The body has been shifted to A J Hospital for further procedures. Investigation is in progress, the commissioner added.