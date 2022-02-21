Man stabs police constable

A man allegedly stabbed a police constable at Central Market in Mangaluru on Monday.

Hailing from Kasargod, the man had allegedly approached a shopkeeper in Central Market to sell an expensive wristwatch. Suspecting something amiss, the shopkeeper had informed the police.

Constable Vinod was sent to the spot to nab the man. When the cop tried to catch him, the man allegedly stabbed the constable with a sharp weapon and fled the spot.

The constable is admitted to a hospital and is out of danger.