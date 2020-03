A 53-year-old person of Gandhi village near Madaburu estate in the taluk has tested positive for Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD).

Taluk Medical Officer Dr Veeraprasad told DH that the samples were tested at the laboratory in Shivamogga. He said that the patient was responding well for the treatment.

The first case of KFD was detected in Madaburu last month. So far, 10 people had contracted the disease out of whom nine have recovered.