Man thrashed by public for molesting girl in Mangaluru

A 35-year-old man was beaten up by public for allegedly molesting a minor girl and was handed over to the police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Ullal, police said. The incident occurred at Kankanady on Saturday, when an eight-year-old girl was plucking fruits. She was reportedly sexually harassed by the accused who was engaged in masonry work nearby.

Hearing the girl's screams, the public gathered at the spot, caught the accused, and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police. Kankanady police, who arrested the accused, have taken up investigation.