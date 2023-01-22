Man thrashed by public for molesting girl in Mangaluru

Man thrashed by public for molesting girl in Mangaluru

The incident occurred at Kankanady on Saturday, when an eight-year-old girl was plucking fruits

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 22 2023, 14:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 14:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old man was beaten up by public for allegedly molesting a minor girl and was handed over to the police on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Ullal, police said. The incident occurred at Kankanady on Saturday, when an eight-year-old girl was plucking fruits. She was reportedly sexually harassed by the accused who was engaged in masonry work nearby.

Also Read | Man who duped Delhi hotel for lakhs in the guise of UAE official arrested from Karnataka

Hearing the girl's screams, the public gathered at the spot, caught the accused, and thrashed him. He was later handed over to the police. Kankanady police, who arrested the accused, have taken up investigation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
India News
Crimes against women
Crime

What's Brewing

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

In Lucknow's Anokha Mall, the poor get free clothes

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Buzz Aldrin, 2nd man on the Moon, marries on 93rd b'day

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

Ukrainian filmmakers bring horrors of war to Sundance

The orchestra within

The orchestra within

The genius of gin!

The genius of gin!

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

Short eats that define Sri Lanka’s snacking culture

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

DH Toon | India's richest 1% own more than 40% wealth

 