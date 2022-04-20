Man thrashed for outraging modesty of woman

Man thrashed for outraging modesty of woman

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Apr 20 2022, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 00:25 ist

A 26-year-old man was thrashed by the public for reportedly outraging the modesty of a young girl at a bus stand on Wednesday.

The girl was waiting for a bus in Ajjarakadu in order to go home after completing her degree examination. The accused, identified as Neelagama, allegedly molested the girl.

Members of the public also rushed to the girl's support and thrashed Neelagama before contacting the police.

The arrested man was produced before the court.

