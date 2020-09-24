Man throws acid on wife and aunt

A 38-year-old man who threw acid on his wife and aunt in Pandibettu near Konalu village was arrested by Uppinangady police on Thursday.

Both Shiny and her maternal aunt Jhansi, who suffered extensive burn injuries to the face and eyes, were shifted to a hospital in Mangaluru.

Shiny, unable to live with her alcoholic husband Biju Thomas, had left the house in Kokkada, along with her baby daughter. She had sought refuge in her maternal aunt's house in Pandibettu near Konalu village.

Biju who reached the house on Thursday morning waited for an opportunity and threw acid on both his wife and aunt when they stepped out of the house.

This is the district's second incident of acid-throwing. Uppinangady police registered a case and are investigating.