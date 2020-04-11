Man trampled to death by elephant

A 37-year-old man died after a wild elephant trampled him, inside a forest at Kabbinagadde, in Aanekadu reserve forest limits.

The deceased is M C Lokesh, a resident of Kabbinagadde Haadi in Nanjarayapattana Gram Panchayat limits. Mutha (65), from the same village, who was injured by the elephant, has been admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

The duo had been inside the forest to get back the cattle left for grazing when the wild elephant attacked them. Though Lokesh was rushed to the hospital, he breathed his last en route.

Basavanahalli Lamps Society president R Chandru has urged the authorities to initiate measures to check the wild elephant menace in Aanekadu and Meenukolli forest limits.

There has been a rise in tiger menace as well, he said.