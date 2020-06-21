Man transporting meat assaulted

The owner of a vehicle transporting meat from Kudroli abattoir was waylaid and thrashed by miscreants near Kankanady on Sunday.

Rashid, a resident of Kudroli, was transporting 200 kg of beef in his autorickshaw. Zakir, who owns a beef stall in Kankanady market, claimed to have a legal permit. A gang of five to six men waylaid the vehicle in the middle of the road and assaulted Rashid.

SDPI unit of Mangaluru South Assembly constituency condemned the incident and alleged that the police had failed to prevent members of Sangh Parivar from taking the law into their hands.

The miscreants had poured kerosene on the meat that was being transported and tried to set it ablaze, SDPI secretary Akbar Kudroli charged.