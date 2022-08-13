Man wanted in 15 cases arrested in Mangaluru

A 33 year-old man who had as many as 15 criminal cases registered against him was arrested by police on Friday.

The arrested man has been identified as Mahammed Faizal alias Cabaret Faizal from Thodar village in Moodbidri. He has six criminal cases registered in Moodbidri police station, four in Mangaluru rural police station, two in Venur, and one case each in Bajpe, Lingadahalli and Ajekaru. Courts also had issued arrest warrants against him in three cases.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that Faizal escaped when police reached his house to arrest him. He allegedly attempted to attack policemen with a knife and stones before being arrested. Moodbidri police registered a fresh case under Section 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against Faizal.

The Commissioner said the drive against those served with arrest warrants by courts in Mangaluru police commissionerate jurisdiction will continue.