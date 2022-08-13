Man wanted in 15 cases arrested in Mangaluru

Man wanted in 15 cases arrested in Mangaluru

He allegedly attempted to attack policemen with a knife and stones before being arrested

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Aug 13 2022, 14:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 13 2022, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A 33 year-old man who had as many as 15 criminal cases registered against him was arrested by police on Friday.

The arrested man has been identified as Mahammed Faizal alias Cabaret Faizal from Thodar village in Moodbidri. He has six criminal cases registered in Moodbidri police station, four in Mangaluru rural police station, two in Venur, and one case each in Bajpe, Lingadahalli and Ajekaru. Courts also had issued arrest warrants against him in three cases.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar said that Faizal escaped when police reached his house to arrest him. He allegedly attempted to attack policemen with a knife and stones before being arrested. Moodbidri police registered a fresh case under Section 353 of the IPC (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) against Faizal.

The Commissioner said the drive against those served with arrest warrants by courts in Mangaluru police commissionerate jurisdiction will continue.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Karnataka
Arrest

What's Brewing

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Astronaut Jessica Watkins sets sight on Moon and Mars

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Whackyverse | JD(U), BJP break up in Bihar

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Attack on Salman Rushdie: World appalled, horrified

Which diet will help save our planet?

Which diet will help save our planet?

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

'Peace won’t come unless Naga issue is resolved'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

North Korea lifts mask mandate after Covid 'victory'

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

‘Darlings’ and lessons for abused women

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

DH Toon | Curious case of shrinking average Indian

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

When spark of freedom struggle was ignited at Koppal

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

Things from Partition-era that tell haunting stories

 