Man who set fire to garbage asked to douse it

DHNS
DHNS, Kundapur,
  • May 25 2020, 21:57 ist
  • updated: May 25 2020, 22:20 ist
A man set fire to the garbage in Hakladi in Udupi district.

A man, who set fire to a garbage pit at Hakladi, was asked to douse the fire as a punishment by the gram panchayat.

Under Suvarnagrama Yojane, the Hakladi Gram Panchayat had created a garbage pit, where the residents were disposing the garbage.

On Sunday morning, one Ganesh set fire to the garbage. As a result, the plants in the surrounding areas were burnt. Further, thick smoke emanating from the burning of the garbage led to nauseating smell in the surrounding areas. 

Gram Panchayat Vice President Subhash Shetty and PDO Chandra Poojary, who reached the spot, asked Ganesh to douse the fire.

Later, a complaint was also filed at Gangolli police station.

