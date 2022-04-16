Man who stabbed PSI arrested

Man who stabbed PSI arrested

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 16 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2022, 23:19 ist

The Konaje police arrested a man who had allegedly stabbed Konaje PSI when the latter had been to arrest him in connection with the theft of a costly watch at Pajeer. 

The arrested is Mohammed Sadik (23), a resident of Salethur Kadumata. A case pertaining to the theft of a watch was registered at the Bunder police station. When police went to arrest him, he had stabbed police personnel Vinod.

Acting on a tip-off that Sadik was at his wife’s house at Arkana, Konaje police led by PSI Sharanappa and others went to apprehend him. However, Sadik while fleeing the spot had stabbed the PSI.

The police had arrested Nasir who had helped Sadik to flee. After fleeing from DK, he was engaged in selling dolls with his friends at HSR Layout in Bengaluru. The police conducted a raid and arrested him. 

