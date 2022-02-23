Manasa amusement park in Pilikula to reopen

Manasa amusement and water park in Pilikula will be reopened to the public after renovation on February 26. The park had remained shut due to the pandemic.

Minister V Sunil Kumar will be the chief guest, said Sunil Rajgopal from the park.

The park is spread over 15 acres of land in Pilikula and has all amenities for a water theme park. There is a circular plaza with a fountain, family pool with multi play system, children’s play area, landing pool, landing tower with water slides, thriller tower with dry landing slides and many more. In addition, a musical fountain and rain dance in the evening from 6 pm to 7 pm will be an added attraction, he added.

“We are introducing amusement games, conference hall, party venues, board rooms, open ground for marriages, luxury cottages in, toddler pool and so on. There is an entrance plaza, shopping complex, cafeteria and others,” he said.

The park will remain open from 10.30 am to 7 pm. Those who wish to enter for musical fountain and rain dance should purchase a ticket after 5 pm from the counter. However, those with day tickets can enjoy the musical fountain and rain dance as complimentary, he added.