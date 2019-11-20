Mandatory FASTag from December 1

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has decided to declare all lanes at the toll-fee plaza on national highways as ‘FASTag lanes’ from December 1.

Barring two-wheelers and autorickshaws, all the vehicle owners should mandatorily install FASTag, said Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh.

Speaking at a meeting, he said FASTag is mandatory at Hejamadi and Sasthana toll plaza in Udupi district. “Those who fail to possess FASTag have to pay double the amount. The FASTag facilities can be availed from nationalised and private banks,” he added.

FASTag will also reduce the traffic congestion at the toll gate as the vehicles can travel without paying the toll in cash. As soon as the vehicle with FASTag reaches the toll, the bar code of the FASTag sticker gets scanned and the amount is deducted from the account of the vehicle owners. A cash rebate of 2.5% is also available while buying/recharging FASTag from banks concerned.

To avail FASTag, the vehicle owners have to register with their RC of the vehicle, Aadhaar and driving license.

The facility can be availed from all toll plazas, Axis Bank, HDFC bank, Syndicate Bank, Paytm, SBI, Bank of Baroda, City Union Bank, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank, Indus Land Bank, IDFC Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, South Indian Bank.