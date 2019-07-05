Mandya farmers offer puja at Talacauvery

“Following the defeat of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is involved in vendetta politics by harassing farmers in Mandya,” alleged Mandya district Raitha Sangha president Suresh.

Speaking after offering puja on behalf of Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene of Mandya district, at Talacauvery on Friday, he said that the chief minister is taking revenge on farmers of Mandya in return for his son’s humiliating defeat in Mandya Lok Sabha elections.

“Farmers who are already in distress owing to the burden of debts, are now made to face a drought like situation. The state government has not been doing anything to provide water to the farmers of Mandya from River Cauvery. Instead of responding to the problems of farmers, the chief minister has gone on a US tour, which is condemnable,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Darshan Puttannaiah alleged that the Cauvery Water Management Authority has been taking an anti-farmer stand.

The farmers of Mandya have requested to release water for sugarcane growers in Mandya from KRS dam. A plea has been made to the ministers of the state as well, he said.

“But the water is not being released. On the other hand, efforts are being made to suppress the movements carried out by farmers. Why is water not provided to Mandya farmers from KRS?” he asked.

Darshan Puttannaiah further stated that about 40,000 farmer families are under distress as their agricultural lands are deprived of water. The farmers who are dependent on River Cauvery are under a huge burden of debt. The Cauvery Water Management Authority should understand this fact and should release water belonging to Karnataka farmers.

He said that the farmers from the Cauvery catchment area are being repeatedly subjected to injustice by the government. There is not even sufficient drinking water for people.

Under the leadership of Darshan Puttannaiah, Kodagu and Mandya district Raitha Sangha leaders offered a puja at Talacauvery. Kumkumarchane and Mahapuja was performed on the occasion.

Kodagu district Raitha Sangha president Kadyamada Manu Somaiah and secretary Sujay Bopaiah were present.