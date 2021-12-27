Mangalore Civic Group urges police to curb menace of moral policing

In view of the increasing incidences of brutal attacks on citizens by vigilante groups, Mangalore Civic Group (MCG) has submitted a memorandum to Mangaluru Police to take immediate measures to curb the menace of moral policing in the city.

A delegation comprising Prathapchandra Kedilaya, Suresh Nayak, Bhaskar Kiran and Oswald Pereira met Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar and handed over a memorandum to him.

The memorandum stated that the menace of moral policing has been troubling Mangaluru and it has increased during the past few months, with people being attacked in buses and parks, on roads, beaches, colleges and hotels.

It further states that in many cases the offenders are booked but let off later without being brought to justice. Hence these violators have lost the fear of the law and the same has sent a wrong message to the law-abiding public.

Referring to the impact on the city, it states that the crime of moral policing and religious vigilantism has disturbed the peace and communal harmony in Mangaluru. It has brought shame to Mangaluru and adversely affected educational institutions, the tourism industry, and other businesses in and around Mangaluru.

The members urged the police to sensitize bus conductors and drivers on the issue, collaborate with educational institutions, instal warning posters at bus stops and parks and introduce a 24x7 helpline and women’s safety app.

They also requested the police to impose spot fines and criminal cases, follow up the cases to secure the conviction of the culprits.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar told the delegates that the police was strictly enforcing the law to control such crimes.

He told the delegates that his message to the youth was to act responsibly and not to fall prey to bad influences.