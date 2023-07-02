Mangalore MLA slams derogatory posts against Hindu Gods

Mangalore MLA demands action against derogatory posts against Hindu Gods

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 02 2023, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 16:01 ist
Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty. Credit: twitter/@bharathshetty_y

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty has demanded action against provocative posts on social media that aimed at hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

In a memorandum submitted to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the MLA said that a few of the communal groups have been engaged in posting derogatory content on Hindu gods and editing the posts to hurt sentiments of the people. He went ahead and called it a conspiracy to disrupt peace and harmony in the society.

The MLA demanded action against the admins of such FB page.

