Mangalore MLA demands action against derogatory posts against Hindu Gods

Mangalore City North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty has demanded action against provocative posts on social media that aimed at hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

In a memorandum submitted to Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, the MLA said that a few of the communal groups have been engaged in posting derogatory content on Hindu gods and editing the posts to hurt sentiments of the people. He went ahead and called it a conspiracy to disrupt peace and harmony in the society.

Also Read | Bajrang Dal's campaign from September to raise awareness against 'attacks on Hindu family system'

The MLA demanded action against the admins of such FB page.