Mangalore University convocation on April 16

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the convocation of the university will be held on April 16.

Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot, who is also chancellor of Mangalore University, will deliver an address.

All these years, the chancellor was not delivering any address during the convocation.

The convocation address will be delivered by Supreme Court Judge Justice S Abdul Nazeer, said the VC.

Constituent colleges

The VC said that there are six constituent colleges under Mangalore University—University College in Mangaluru, University Evening College in Mangaluru, First Grade College in Mangalore University, First Grade College in Nelyadi, Field Marshal K M Cariappa College and Mangalore University First Grade College at Bannadka.

Except for University College in Mangaluru and Field Marshal K M Cariappa College in Madikeri, the other four colleges have no approval from the government.

The academic council has approved a draft statute governing the establishment of Mangalore University First Grade College in Bannadka in Moodbidri. As per the directions of the government, the annual expenditure for the creation of the teaching and non-teaching posts in the college will be met by the internal sources of the university.

Along with the statute for the college in Bannadka, the university will send the statute for University Evening College in Mangaluru, First Grade College in Mangalore University and First Grade College in Nelyadi for approval.