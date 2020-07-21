Mangalore University mulls over crash course for final year students ahead of exams

Following the government’s direction to conduct exams for the final semester PG and UG students by September end, Mangalore University is planning a week-long crash course for the final year students just before the exams.

The students can attend the course to dust off the memory cobwebs, and the time-table for the final year students’ exams will be announced shortly.

The colleges need to take all precautionary measures like sanitising classrooms to conduct exams, Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya told DH.

“The priority is to conduct the exams for final year students,” vice-chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said.

“Higher education minister had asked the universities coming under the purview of Higher Education Department to complete the examinations for final year students by end of September 2020 in offline/online/blended (offline + online) mode following protocols related to Covid-19 pandemic. While maintaining the standing operation procedure of the government, we will conduct the examinations,” Yadapadithaya added.

Considering those final year students from outside states, who may find it difficult to attend the exams, the vice-chancellor said: “In case of necessity special exams may be conducted later for those who cannot attend the exam.”

Intermediate semester students will be assessed based on a comprehensive evaluation scheme with internal assessment marks and previous year’s/semester’s marks considered in a 50:50 ratio and will be promoted for the next semester.

On conducting classes for PG and UG students, the vice-chancellor said it was the government’s direction to universities and colleges to start admission for the first-year students for UG courses and start online classes from September 1.

However, due to poor connectivity and lack of other necessities, live streaming of the classes will be difficult. Recorded videos can be sent to the students as a part of the online classes, the VC said and added that the admission for the first year UG courses will be done online.

Distance education

On government’s decision to permit KSOU alone to conduct distance education programmes, many universities in the state had appealed to the government to take back the decision.

“We have appealed to the government to allow us to continue the distance education programme this year,” the vice-chancellor said.