Mangalore University students oppose postponement of exams

Students under the aegis of ABVP staged a protest urging the Mangalore University to conduct exams which were postponed on the direction of Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Mangalore University had commenced undergraduate exams for the first, third and fifth semester from August 2 and was scheduled to commence exams for postgraduate programmes from August 5. Following the direction of the Deputy Commissioner, the ongoing exams were postponed all of a sudden on Tuesday evening.

In a memorandum submitted to the Vice Chancellor of Mangalore University, the students said that majority of the students pursuing their UG courses were from the district. Only a handful of students were from Kerala. It was not right to postpone the exams all of a sudden.The VTU is conducting its exams for engineering courses. Even the state government had conducted SSLC exams by adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines recently. Similarly, the UG exams should be conducted in the interest of the students, protesting students said.

After receiving the memorandum from students, Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said that the Registrar and Registrar (Evaluation) of Mangalore University will meet the Deputy Commissioner immediately, to convince him to allow the university to conduct exams by adhering to Covid-19 guidelines. In case Kerala students are unable to write the exams due to the restrictions in the border areas, then the university will conduct a special exam for them in the coming days.