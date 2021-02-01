Mangalore University to introduce mid-day meal scheme

Mangalore University will introduce a mid-day meal scheme on its campus in Mangalagangothri for the ‘poorest of poor’ students, who are pursuing their postgraduate programmes.

The university will not seek any government fund for

the scheme. Instead, it will appeal to its teaching and non-teaching facilities on the campus to contribute as per their wish for this noble cause, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya told DH.

There are poor students pursuing their studies on the campus. They leave their house early in the morning from remote villages to reach the campus and eat biscuits and drink water to quench their hunger in the noon and return back to their house soon after their classes. The scheme will benefit such day-scholars, the VC explained.

Further, National Education Policy 2020 also speaks on helping the Socio-Economically Disadvantaged Groups. This is a small step towards the same, he said

“A new head of account will be created for those who

wish to contribute for the

cause and can deposit the amount to the account through NEFT/RTGS,” Yadapadithaya said.

The vice chancellor will contribute Rs 1 lakh as seed money for the scheme.

Even the contractors who have taken up construction works in the university have come forward to donate, he said.

The poor students will be registered by the heads of 28 departments offering 40 PG programmes on the campus. A slip with the signature of the chairman of each department will be issued to the students to avail the meal in the canteen. The lunch will comprise one chapati, rice, palya, rasam, sambar and curd.

Smart cards will be introduced for the students from next year for using it for the mid-day meal, or in the library. A sum of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh would be required annually for the scheme.

The vice chancellor said that he was inspired from mid-day meal scheme that is being introduced at University College (a constituent college of Mangalore University) in Mangaluru and decided to take up a similar venture at the university.

Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), along with Mangalore University, will initiate the ‘Eat Right Food’ campaign in the month of April. The FSSAI will also certify the quality of food that is being served in the food court and check the cleanliness. Further, a squad comprising teaching and non-teaching faculties will be constituted to check on the quality of the food served and report the same to the authorities, Yadapadithaya explained.

Inauguration

The mid-day meal scheme, along with ‘wall of kindness,’ and a public toilet in Konaje will be inaugurated on February 6.