Mangalore University to offer dual degree programme at UG, PG level from next year

The students of Mangalore University (MU) will be able to pursue the dual degree programme at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels from the next academic year (2023-24).

The dual degree programme is in tune with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines framed in adherence to the proposals envisaged in the National Education Policy 2020.

The Academic Council of the university approved the guidelines for pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously on Tuesday.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya, presiding over the meeting, said that the dual programme will help students to simultaneously pursue two physical undergraduate or postgraduate programmes or a combination with an online/open and distance learning courses simultaneously.

The two academic programmes aim at multidisciplinary and holistic education across sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities and sports and to ensure unity and integrity of all knowledge.

It will offer a range of disciplines, including sciences, social sciences, arts, humanities, languages and technical, to students.

The VC said that a student will be able to pursue two UG programmes, two diploma programmes, two PG programmes, or one PG programme and one UG programme without violating the eligibility conditions for admissions to these programmes.

The Academic Council also approved the maternity leave of 240 days for women students as per the UGC guidelines.

The university will start BSc (Basic/Hons) Biotechnology (multi disciplinary) UG programme at the university campus in Mangalagangothri from 2023-24.

It has started BSc Yogic Science (multi-disciplinary) and BSc Geography (multi-disciplinary) and UG degree programmes (semester based system) at the campus this year.

New courses

The Academic Council approved the introduction of MSc Data Science course at the St Aloysius College (autonomous) with an intake of 30 students.

It also approved the introduction of two new programmes, BA and BSc programmes, in nutrition, health education and computer animation for the UG programmes and then increasing the intake for Masters programme in the Big Data Analytics to 30 at the St Agnes College (SAC).

The SAC has given a nod to start the MBA and MCA programmes from the academic year 2022-23 with the intake of 60 students each.

The programmes have received an approval from the AICTE.

The meeting also approved the launch of the BCom programme with an intake of 60 students at the School of Social Work Roshni Nilaya.

With the amendment to eligibility criteria for admission to the MSc in Mathematics, the candidates who have passed Bachelor of Engineering (BE)/ Bachelor of Technology (BTech) from any recognised university with mathematics in at least four semesters (with 45% marks) are eligible to take up MSc in mathematics.

The Academic Council meeting also approved the draft statute for `Heartfulness Chair’ by the Sahaj Marg Spirituality Foundation of Mysuru. The Foundation has deposited Rs 25 lakh, the VC said.