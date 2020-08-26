Mangalore University to reduce eligibility certificate fee

Mangalore University (MU) has decided to reduce the fee for eligibility certificate for Kannada students from Kerala, who wish to continue their UG programme studies in Mangalore University jurisdiction.

The fee fixed for availing eligibility certificate was Rs 2,200. Many Kannada students from neighbouring Kasargod apply for UG programmes in different colleges. But, many students who could not pay an additional fee were returning without getting admitted to the colleges for higher education, informed Shankar Bhat, who is serving as Principal in Government First Grade College in Kanyana.

Owing to the high eligibility certificate fee, many students were deprived of higher education.

The University of Mysore had fixed Rs 250 for the certificate for Gadinadu/Horanadu Kannadiga students. The Academic Council of Mangalore University too gave its approval to reduce the fee to Rs 250 for Gadinadu/Horanadu Kannadiga students.

MU Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said the reduction of the fee will help many students who wish to pursue their studies. The decision to reduce the fee will also help in increasing the enrolment ratio of students for higher education.

The gross enrolment ratio in higher education in India is 26.3% and there is a need to increase it. Many colleges in Mangaluru, including Dayananda Pai and Sathish Pai Government First Grade College at Car Street, University College in Hampankatte, colleges bordering Vittal, Sullia and Puttur were getting Gadinadu/Horanadu Kannadiga students to pursue their graduation/post-graduation. The exorbitant eligibility certificate fee was posing a hurdle for many in continuing their studies.