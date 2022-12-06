Mangalore University's draft culture policy is ready: VC

Mangalore University will have a separate culture policy to motivate students on pursuing arts and culture.

The draft of the policy is ready and will be uploaded on Mangalore University’s website within two to three days, Mangalore University vice-chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said on Monday.

He told reporters that the culture policy will be released in February. He said that after uploading the policy, people can submit their opinions and suggestions on the policy. Changes, if any, will be made after receiving suggestions and opinions from the public, he added.

Taking a cue from the sports policy which was unveiled in 2016 when Prof Byrappa was the vice-chancellor, Mangalore University's vice-chancellor had announced a culture policy one-and-a-half years ago.

The draft culture policy was prepared by a committee of experts which included Alva’s Education Foundation chairman Dr M Mohan Alva, former vice-chancellor of Hampi Kannada University Prof B A Viveka Rai, retired professors V Aravinda and Dr K Chinnappa Gowda. It also had experts in the field of art and folklore from the region.

As part of the culture policy, the university is planning to install cultural artefacts covering the jurisdiction of three districts of Mangalore University—Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu.

The artefacts, including that of Kambala, Yakshagana and so on, will be up on the campus of the university. A tender will be floated inviting expressions of interest for installing cultural artefacts shortly, the VC said.

‘’The sports policy of the university had helped the sports talent to grow. Cash awards for achievers in sports meets had given a boost to the students. Similarly, the culture policy aims at identifying talents from poor backgrounds and helping them to nurture their talent through scholarships or sponsor their participation in major events or by offering free training to them,’’ the VC said.