Mangalore varsity presents Rs 2.25 crore deficit budget

Mangalore University's budget deficit is likely to be Rs 2.25 crore for 2020-21, according to the estimates presented by the university.

The university's Finance Officer Dr B Narayana said that the university is expecting a receipt of Rs 383.14 crore and the expenditure would be Rs 385.39 crore. There is a deficit of Rs 2.25 crore during 2020-21.

In 2019-20, the deficit was Rs 5.10 crore.

Presenting the budget for 2020-21 at the Academic Council meeting here on Tuesday, he said Rs 4 crore had been earmarked for infrastructure development and e-governance. A sum of Rs 40 lakh was earmarked for implementing rainwater harvesting (RWH) systems in the university. Further, Rs 35 lakh was set aside for compost manure unit.

Other priority projects during 2020-21 included establishment of advanced research centre at Belapu (Rs 25 crores), construction of an international house, classroom complex and auditorium interior works (Rs 10 crores), SC/ST hostel for boys at University campus (subject to government approval (Rs 3 crore), SC/ST hostel for girls at University campus with the approval of government (Rs 3 crore), OBC and minority hostel for boys at the campus (Rs 2 crore), PG Centre campus at Chikka Aluvara (Rs 2 crore), provision for under underground drainage system at the campus (Rs 70 lakh), an outdoor stadium with 400 metres track (including pavilion) (Rs 10 lakh), construction of Dr B R Ambedkar Research Centre after government’s approval (Rs 25 lakh) and construction of an animal house for Centre for Application of Radioisotopes and Radiation Technology under RUSA

(Rs 25 lakh).

The finance officer said under non-plan receipts, MU was expecting to get Rs 284.47 crore during the year. It was Rs 228.08 crore in 2019-20. Under non-planned expenditure, the expenditure would be Rs 272.19 crore. In 2019-20, it was Rs 204.34 crore. Under planned grants, the university is expecting Rs 98.67 crore during the financial year while it was Rs 112.88 crore during 2019-20. Under planned expenditure, it would be Rs 113.20 crore while it was Rs 151.66 crore during 2019-20.

In the expenditure columns of the 2020-21 budget, about 36% of the revenue is expected to go for the salary of its employees and 16% for administration and 8% for examinations. Though the university had expected Rs 5 crore SCP/TSP special grant, the government had sanctioned only Rs 25 lakh so far. The university is expecting Rs 10 crore under RUSA (Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan).