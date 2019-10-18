Mangalurean’s book on Indian food to be released in Aus

Lavina Mendonsa nee Coelho, a native of Mangaluru, is all set to launch her book, ‘Deliciously Indian’ in Sydney, Australia, on Sunday (October 20).

Lavina, residing with her husband Ivan and son Neil since 1980, said her unique skills motivated her to bring out a 230-page book on Mangaluru and Indian food. ‘Deliciously Indian’ book is for all foodies across the world and for future generations to savour tastier and healthier Indian food, she added.

Lavina picked her cookery skills early from her mother. She recollected that her mother once told her, “The way to people’s hearts is through their bellies, and a husband will be tied to your apron strings by the food you dish up for him.”

Lavina said a cookbook gifted to her by her mother (when she left for Australia) is in tatters but still holds a special place in her house. Indian food was influenced by the colonisation of the French, British, Portuguese, Arabs and Persian traders. Thus, it fits the international palate, she said.

“The same can be experienced by going through this book,” she added.

‘Deliciously Indian’ is a practical compilation from starters, snacks and soups to main meals that cater to vegetarians, meat and fish eaters. There are recipes for rice, bread, salads, chutneys, pickles and even a section for spice powders.

City-based historian I J S Shet said that Lavina whose family name before marriage was ‘Coelho’ is the grand-niece of Isidore John Coelho (1878-1968), the author of the famous legendary Mangalore cookery tome of the 1930s still in print --- ‘The Chef’ (Konkani version ‘Randhpi’).

“Author Isidore Coelho is the brother of Lavina’s grandfather Marian Coelho,” Shet said.

Watch for the Amazon order details post-release on the website (www.deliciouslyindian.net).

“It is always my dream that the recipes stay alive for future generations,” Lavina said.