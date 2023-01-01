2 dead in car-bus collision in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: 2 killed in car-bus head on collision

The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the car was fully damaged. Even the bus too has been damaged

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jan 01 2023, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 15:24 ist
An accident between car and bus claimed two lives at Gardadi near Venoor in Belthangady taluk on Sunday. Credit: DH Photo

Two persons including a religious leader from the Muslim community were killed in an accident between a car and a private bus at Gardadi near Venoor in Belthangady taluk on Sunday.

The deceased are Naushad Haji Sooralpady (47) from Ganjimutt and car driver Fazil (21) from Ulaibettu. The car was bound to Belthangady from Moodbidri when the head-on collision occurred. The impact of the accident was such that the front portion of the car was fully damaged. Even the bus too has been damaged.

Naushad was serving as the president of DK district Madrasa Management and as treasurer of Darussalam Education Centre in Belthangady, secretary of Darunnoor Education Centre in Kashipattana. He was actively involved in religious and social organisations.

Mangaluru
Accident
Karnataka News

