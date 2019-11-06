Mangaluru: 4 arrested for selling marijuana

The Anti Rowdy Squad personnel arrested four persons and seized 10-kg ganja from their possession at Thokkottu, in the outskirts of Mangaluru. (DH photo)

In a drive against drug menace in Mangaluru, the Anti Rowdy Squad personnel arrested four persons and seized 10-kg marijuana (ganja) from their possession at Thokkottu, in the outskirts of the city on Wednesday. 

Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said that it is an inter-state gang operating from Mumbai to Kerala that supplies drugs to the public. The value of the seized ganja is Rs 2 lakh. The police have also recovered Maharashtra-registered car worth Rs 2.50 lakh, a scooter and a two-wheeler from the arrested, Harsha told mediapersons here on Wednesday. 

The arrested are Aboobakkar Samar alias Samad (24), a resident of Kodlamogaru, Mohammed Ashraf alias Ashraf (30), resident of Kadambaru, Mohammed Afrid (22) of Kadambaru and Mohammed Arshad (18) of Kadambaru. All the four hail from Kasargod district in Kerala. 

The raid was carried out by a team led by ACP (South) Kodandaram. The Commissioner said that the city police will seek cooperation from Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in knowing the background of the arrested.

