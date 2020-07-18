Mangaluru: 9 suspects in murder, assault cases test Covid-19 positive

Nine persons who are facing the charges of murder of Adyar gram panchayat president Yakub and those involved in a scuffle at Bajilakeri have been tested positive for Covid-19.

In the murder of Yakub, Mangaluru Rural Police had arrested three persons. They were produced to the court via video conference. The throat swab samples of three persons arrested have been tested positive for Covid-19.

Accordingly, the Mangaluru Rural Police Station has been sealed and the police personnel who were part of the operation to arrest the suspects have been asked to remain quarantined.

The Mangaluru North (Bunder) Police had arrested 12 persons from two groups that engaged in a scuffle at Bajilakeri on July 13 night. Five persons who were injured in the scuffle were availing treatment in the hospital.

The throat swab samples of all the 12 arrested were sent for coronavirus test and six persons have been tested positive for Covid-19. Accordingly, even Bunder station too have been sealed and police personnel who were part of the operation to arrest have been asked to remain quarantined. Both the stations will be sealed for 48 hours. Both police stations will be sanitised.