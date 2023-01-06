Mangaluru: A huge fire at Pacchanady landfill site yard triggers panic among residents in surrounding areas

A huge fire at Pacchanady landfill site yard triggered panic among residents in surrounding areas on Friday.

About 10 fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the dumping yard in order to douse the fire. “The fire might have been self-ignited due to methane content. Owing to strong wind and scorching heat, fire had spread fast in the landfill site,” Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar told DH. None of the machinery installed at waste management unit was destroyed in the blaze, he added.

"Thick smoke had engulfed the entire area and residents had to endure foul odour for hours together. The fire that was noticed in noon was not doused until evening," Mangaluru City North MLA Dr Y Bharath Shetty said.

"Fire tenders from KIOCL, New Mangalore Port, airport and from the department of fire and emergency services had rushed to the spot to douse the fire. About 12 earth movers have been rolling legacy solid waste after fire was doused," he added.

Around 100 people were seen dousing fire at the spot. "Due to release of methane gas, fire at landfill sites is common during summer. But fire spread rapidly due to change in direction of wind," Commissioner said. The work on clearing about nine lakh tonnes of legacy waste at landfill site, spread across 42 acres of land, was entrusted to NACOF--National Federation of Farmers Procurement and Processing and Retailing Co-operatives of India Limited.

“If we cannot douse fire within the stipulated period, steps will be taken to shift residents from nearby areas including Mangalanagara to safe locations. I have already held talks with DK Deputy Commissioner on the fire incident. To ensure no health hazards, all safety steps will be taken. If needed a health camp also will be organised, he said. MCC Corporator Bhaskar Moily said no casualties to life and damages to property was reported so far.

It may be recalled that sliding of garbage from landfill site at Pacchanady in August 2019 had destroyed acres of plantations and houses in Mandara.