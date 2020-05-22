Mangaluru air crash victims remembered

A public memorial service to mark the tenth anniversary of Mangaluru air crash, which had claimed the lives of 158 people, was held at the memorial site in Kuloor-Thannirubhavi on Friday.

At the memorial programme, organised by the district administration, prayers were offered to the departed souls.

District In-charge Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh among others paid floral tributes at the spot.

Air India Express flight IX 812 from Dubai overshot the table-top runway and plunged into a gorge before bursting into flames. As many as 58 passengers including eight crew members were charred to death on May 22, 2010.

Only eight passengers had survived the crash. Twelve bodies could not be identified. After DNA tests failed, the 12 bodies were buried at the site near Kuloor bridge, near National Highway 66, adjacent to River Phalguni.